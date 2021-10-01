Left Menu

Punjab govt appoints Rajwinder Bains as Special Public Prosecutor for sacrilege, firing cases

Punjab government on Thursday appointed the senior advocate Rajwinder Singh Bains as the Special Public Prosecutor in the cases of sacrilege and firing incidents.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:37 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Punjab government on Thursday appointed the senior advocate Rajwinder Singh Bains as the Special Public Prosecutor in the cases of sacrilege and firing incidents. The move has been carried out with an aim to carry of speedy delivery of justice in both cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the Home Affairs Department, informed that Bains has been mandated to appear before the trial court/courts besides the Punjab and Haryana High Court on behalf of the state government in cases of sacrilege and firing incidents. The incidents of sacrilege occurred between June to October 2015 following the theft of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib from a Gurudwara in Burj Jawaharsinghwala, Faridkot, and the discovery of torn pages from the Holy Book in Bargari, Faridkot. They caused widespread discontent and outrage amongst members of the Sikh community.

In the Kotkapura police firing incident, police opened fire at people protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot in 2015. The firing also took place in Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, on protestors sitting peacefully on dharna after a series of incidents of sacrilege of the holy book. A notification with regard to the orders of the special public prosecutor was issued by the Principal Secretary Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma this evening, which will come into force with immediate effect. (ANI)

