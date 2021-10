IPL SCOREBOARD: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul c S Mavi b V Iyer 67 Mayank Agarwal c E Morgan b V Chakravarthy 40 Nicholas Pooran c S Mavi b V Chakravarthy 12 Aiden Markram c S Gill b S Narine 18 Deepak Hooda c R Tripathi b S Mavi 3 Shahrukh Khan not out 22 Fabian Allen not out 0 Extras (LB-2, NB-1, WD-3) 6 Total (For 5 wickets in 19.3 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-70, 2-84, 3-129, 4-134, 5-162.

Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-40-0, Shivam Mavi 4-0-31-1, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-24-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-34-1, Venkatesh Iyer 2.3-0-30-1, Nitish Rana 1-0-7-0.

