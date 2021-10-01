Left Menu

New high court building to be completed soon: Jharkhand govt to HC

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:50 IST
New high court building to be completed soon: Jharkhand govt to HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government on Friday informed the high court that the pending work of the under-construction new HC building will be completed soon.

The Building Construction Department said that the Bill of Quantities has been finalised and the financial bid from prospective bidders is yet to be opened.

Bill of Quantities or BOQ is a document formulated in the construction industry to specify materials, labour and cost.

The division bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Ratnaker Bhengra, while hearing the public interest litigation filed by advocate Rajeev Kumar, ordered the state government to file a status report in the matter.

The case will be heard again on October 7.

Kumar had filed the PIL in 2018 exposing alleged anomalies in the construction work of the new high court which is now being investigated by the anti-corruption bureau.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl; Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction and more

Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Bl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021