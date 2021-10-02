Georgian president says she will not pardon Saakashvili - TASS

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said she would not pardon ex-president and opposition politician Mikheil Saakashvili after he was arrested in Georgia on Friday, TASS news agency reported.

Georgian authorities had warned Saakashvili would be arrested if he returned to the South Caucasus country. He was convicted in absentia of abuse of power and covering up evidence in court cases in 2018 that he has called politically motivated.

