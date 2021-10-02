Left Menu

Bhagwat stresses for setting up shakhas in J-K to ‘inculcate patriotism’ among people

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-10-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 00:35 IST
Bhagwat stresses for setting up shakhas in J-K to ‘inculcate patriotism’ among people
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that the Sangh must set an example for others by creating a peaceful society that takes everyone along, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday stressed setting up a network of ‘shakhas’ across Jammu and Kashmir to “inculcate patriotism” among people.

Bhagwat arrived in Jammu on Thursday on a four-day visit to the union territory during which he will meet intellectuals and prominent citizens.

This is Bhagwat's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the erstwhile state's special status was ended and it was bifurcated into union territories -- J-K and Ladakh.

On Friday, he held detailed discussions with pracharaks on various aspects especially working of the Sangh in the union territory, an RSS spokesman said.

Bhagwat stressed spreading of the organisation’s work in new areas and further setting up the network of RSS shakhas in every nock and corner of Jammu and Kashmir to inculcate patriotism among people, he said.

The RSS chief said swayamsevaks must set an example for others by creating a peaceful society that takes everyone along.

''We have to expand our work in scope and make it more organized,'' he said.

The Sarsanghchalak also reviewed various projects initiated by the J-K RSS for the development of villages and rural economy, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl; Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction and more

Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Bl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021