Left Menu

53 African nationals held for vandalising police station, attacking policemen

Fifty-three African nationals were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus outside a police station in southwest Delhi and attacking personnel, police said on Friday.The incident took place on the night of September 26. The police said the African nationals also attacked the personnel in which three policemen got injured.Later, the police personnel fired three rounds in the air, following which they escaped from the spot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 00:48 IST
53 African nationals held for vandalising police station, attacking policemen
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty-three African nationals were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus outside a police station in southwest Delhi and attacking personnel, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on the night of September 26. According to the police, an African man died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital here, following which doctors asked his friends to inform the police.

However, they insisted on taking the body due to which an altercation took place and later, the police were informed.

Thereafter, a crowd gathered outside Mohan Garden police station where the African nationals attacked the police personnel. The incident was captured in a mobile phone of a local and the video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, several people are seen vandalising the police station and damaging vehicles in the area.

The police said around 20 to 25 African nationals entered the police station with stones and rods in their hands. They attacked the police station and pelted stones.

They also damaged vehicles in and outside the police station. The police said the African nationals also attacked the personnel in which three policemen got injured.

Later, the police personnel fired three rounds in the air, following which they escaped from the spot. A case has been registered for creating ruckus, damaging property and obstructing police personnel from performing their duties, and 53 African nationals have been arrested over a period of time.

The investigation is going on and identification of other foreign nationals is underway, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl; Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction and more

Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Bl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021