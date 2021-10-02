Left Menu

Man arrested with 82 kg beef in UP

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 02-10-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 00:56 IST
Man arrested with 82 kg beef in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday seized 82 kg of beef and arrested a man in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off that two men carrying beef in sacks were moving in the area, the police reached the crossing of Naya Purva Faridipur village, Sub-Inspector of Gosaiganj police station Bablu Jaiswal said.

Ansar, a resident of Tiyari Machrauli village, was arrested with 82 kg of beef, while his associate managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Study finds how much weight to lose for type 2 diabetes management

Study finds how much weight to lose for type 2 diabetes management

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021