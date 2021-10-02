Man arrested with 82 kg beef in UP

Police on Friday seized 82 kg of beef and arrested a man in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off that two men carrying beef in sacks were moving in the area, the police reached the crossing of Naya Purva Faridipur village, Sub-Inspector of Gosaiganj police station Bablu Jaiswal said.

Ansar, a resident of Tiyari Machrauli village, was arrested with 82 kg of beef, while his associate managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness, he said.

