Odd News Roundup: Croc bites low-flying drone, video survives

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 02:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: Croc bites low-flying drone, video survives
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Croc bites low-flying drone, video survives

Add saltwater crocodiles to the list of drone hazards. A cameraman filming for an Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) documentary captured the moment a "salty" leapt from the water and snatched the drone carrying his camera.

(With inputs from agencies.)

