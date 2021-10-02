Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets New York school vaccine mandate remain

Updated: 02-10-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 02:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday refused to block a requirement that all of New York City's public school teachers and employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sotomayor denied a challenge by a group of four teachers and teaching assistants who sought to halt the city's vaccine mandate while litigation over the dispute continues in lower courts. Public school system workers were ordered to be vaccinated by 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Oct. 1 or face being placed on unpaid leave until September 2022.

