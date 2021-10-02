Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19 but has no symptoms and will participate in oral arguments next week remotely from his home, a court statement said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2021 05:34 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 05:34 IST
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19 but has no symptoms and will participate in oral arguments next week remotely from his home, a court statement said on Friday. Kavanaugh, 56, tested positive just days before the court is scheduled to open its new term https://www.reuters.com/world/us/political-crosshairs-us-supreme-court-weighs-abortion-guns-2021-10-01 and resume in-person oral arguments for the first time since they were curtailed because of the pandemic.

The conservative justice, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, is fully vaccinated, as are the other eight Supreme Court justices. Due to the positive test, Kavanaugh missed an investiture ceremony on Friday for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in a statement that all the justices had tested negative prior to the ceremony. The Supreme Court, like many places of work, operated remotely earlier in the pandemic, with oral arguments heard by teleconference and all its rulings issued only via its website.

The court building has been closed to the public for the last 18 months. Kavanaugh is the first justice who the court has said has contracted COVID-19.

The coronavirus has proven to be particularly dangerous in elderly people, especially those with underlying medical issues. Three of the nine justices are over age 70: Stephen Breyer, 83, Clarence Thomas, 73, and Samuel Alito, 71. Among the cases the court is due to hear in the new term is a major challenge to abortion rights involving Mississippi's bid to revive a Republican-backed state law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The court will also weigh a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York state's restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public in a case that could further undermine firearms control efforts nationally. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
Nigeria Independence Day: Google Doodle to honor 61 years of independence

Nigeria Independence Day: Google Doodle to honor 61 years of independence

 Nigeria
4
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021