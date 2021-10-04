Left Menu

Maha: 3 men attack cop after ramming car into pole in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-10-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 22:02 IST
Three people, two of them drunk, attacked a Nagpur policeman after their car hit a traffic signal pole and the latter started initiating action against them, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Tathaghat Chowk under Kapil Nagar police station limits on Saturday night and the three. identified as Anshul Harish Sundrani (22), Rahul Harish Sundarani (27) and Paras Chhuteja (32), have been arrested, he said.

''Anshul and Rahul were heading home after attending a party and one of them was driving the vehicle. He lost control and rammed into a traffic signal pole. Since they were drunk, beat marshal Amit Surjose asked them to proceed to the police station. However, the two called their kin Chhuteja and the three hit Surjose,'' the official said. A case under sections 353, 294, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered, he said.

