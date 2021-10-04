Left Menu

Keep in abeyance election process in Puducherry: HC

It is best that the anomalies be addressed first and be removed before the process is undertaken afresh, the judges said and posted the matter for further hearing, tomorrow Tuesday, Oct 5 at 4.30 p.m to await any decision by the Puducherry government.

Keep in abeyance election process in Puducherry: HC
The Madras High Court on Monday directed the authorities concerned to keep in abeyance, the process of receiving nominations for the local body elections in the Union Territory of Puducherry, which has already begun. ''It is best that the anomalies be addressed first and be removed before the process is undertaken afresh,'' the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu said.

The bench was passing further interim orders on the PIL petitions from Muthialpet independent MLA J Pregesh Kumar and another one Periyannan, who raised this issue.

The petitioners contended that there was a lot of confusion/anomalies in the allotment of wards to SCs, BCs and women in Puducherry. Earlier, Additional Solicitor-General R Sankaranarayanan told the bench that he had advised the Puducherry government to defer the election to the local bodies scheduled to be held in three phases from October 21 and the matter had been placed before the highest decision-making authorities and a decision is expected at the earliest.

''In view of such submission, the process of receiving nominations, which has already begun, will be kept in abeyance. It is best that the anomalies be addressed first and be removed before the process is undertaken afresh,'' the judges said and posted the matter for further hearing, tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct 5) at 4.30 p.m to await any decision by the Puducherry government.

