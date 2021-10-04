Ex-Cong MP Tiwari, UP MLA daughter move HC against FIRs against them

The Allahabad High Court has slated October 25 to hear Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and her daughter Aradhana Mishra’s plea against six FIRs lodged against them for allegedly assaulting BJP’s Pratapgarh MP Sangam Lal Gupta and other party workers during a function there in the district.

A Lucknow bench of the high court, comprising justices D K Upadhyay and A K Srivastava, slated October 25 after the petitioners' counsel sought adjournment of the hearing on Monday.

Several FIRs have been registered in Pratapgarh in connection with the September 25 incident. Challenging the six FIRs in a writ petition, the petitioners have said the FIRs were registered due to political reasons and they did not disclose the commission of any cognizable offence. BJP's Pratapgarh MP Sangam Lal Gupta had last month accused Tiwari of leading a mob of his party workers to beat him up and his party's activists during a government function in Sangipur block of the Pratapgarh district, prompting the police to register cases against several persons including the senior Congress leader Aradhana Misra.

Mishra is the Congress legislature party's leader in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. The BJP MP had alleged that the incident happened when he and his party workers reached the 'mela' venue in Sangipur, where former Congress MP Tiwari was sitting on the dais.

“Seeing me at the venue, Tiwari and his supporters first began hooting me and our workers. Later, they grew violent and attacked us,” he had said.

“They beat me up too and tore my kurta,” he had stated.

