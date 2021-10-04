Left Menu

Drugs bound for Bahrain, Australia seized; 3 arrested

Chennai, Oct 4 PTI The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Monday claimed to have thwarted three attempts at drug-trafficking to international destinations - Bahrain and Australia - with the arrest of three people - one from Tamil Nadu, two others from Kerala and Karnataka - in as many weeks.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-10-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 22:23 IST
Drugs bound for Bahrain, Australia seized; 3 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Oct 4 (PTI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday claimed to have thwarted three attempts at drug-trafficking to international destinations - Bahrain and Australia - with the arrest of three people - one from Tamil Nadu, two others from Kerala and Karnataka - in as many weeks. ''Based on specific intelligence, the officers in September seized 3.5 kg of hashish oil from a courier consignment in Ernakulam destined to Bahrain. In a follow-up action, the sender of the consignment was apprehended from Bangaluru and his associate from Kasaragod on October 4,'' said a press release from the NCB said.

The NCB seized 11.6 kg of pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance, from a courier consignment destined to Australia from Ernakulam late last month, it said.

In addition, the release said, the NCB seized eight kg of the same substance from a parcel at the air cargo of the Chennai International Airport and the consignor was arrested in the city, the release said.

The NCB said it has also found controlled substance sent to Australia and information conveyed to the authorities there led to the seizure of 4 kg in that country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021