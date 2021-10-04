Pakistan-based handler among two TuM terrorists charge-sheeted by NIA in smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency filed a supplementary charge sheet against two terrorists of the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), including a Pakistan-based handler, in a special court here on Monday in a case related to smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir, an agency spokesperson said.

The charge sheet against Pakistan-based TuM handler Zafar Iqbal alias Shamsheer and his associate Shaid Naveed, both residents of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA spokesperson said.

The first charge sheet in the case was filed against seven accused on June 24.

The case was initially registered on December 27 last year at Mendhar Police Station of Poonch district, the spokesperson said, adding the accused persons were part of a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based handlers of TuM and their terror associates based in Poonch and Kuwait to execute terror activities and to wage war against the Indian state.

The NIA said the accused in the case were tasked with smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics into the Indian territory.

During the course of investigation, a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics along with flags, posters and other incriminating material belonging to the terror outfit TuM were recovered, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the investigation has revealed that the charge-sheeted terrorist Iqbal, originally a resident of Gunthal village of Surankote in Poonch, had sent funds through his associate Shaid Naveed who was then based in Kuwait.

''These funds were further sent to Poonch for the purpose of carrying out terror activities in J&K,” the spokesperson said.

