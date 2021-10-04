Man held with illegal firearms, ammunition after brief exchange of fire in Delhi

Left Menu

The police have arrested a 23-year-old man here after a brief encounter and recovered illegal firearms and ammunition from him, officials said on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka Shankar Choudhary said the districts special staff managed to nab Deepak with a huge consignment of illegal firearms and ammunition, which were to be supplied to Saddam and Vicky who were planning to extort money from illicit liquor sellers and other businessmen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2021 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested a 23-year-old man here after a brief encounter and recovered illegal firearms and ammunition from him, officials said on Monday. Deepak was shot in leg during the retaliatory fire by the police, officials said, adding that the accused had had come to supply the firearms to Saddam and Vicky -- both criminals. Four sophisticated pistols, two-country made pistols, 104 live rounds, a car and a mobile phone were recovered from him, they said. The recovered firearms and ammunition were brought from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district police said. The accused had been declared a ''Bad Character'' at Bindapur police station and had been involved robbery and Arms Act-related cases, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said the district's special staff managed to nab Deepak with a huge consignment of illegal firearms and ammunition, which were to be supplied to Saddam and Vicky who were planning to extort money from illicit liquor sellers and other businessmen. On Monday morning, after getting trapped in the trap laid down by the police, the accused tried to escape and fired two rounds at the police team. Three rounds were fired by the police in retaliation in which the accused sustained injury, the officer said.

