Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 91 crore

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 91 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 22:59 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 91 crore
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 91 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday. As per the ministry, 91,47,00,041 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far.

India has also administered more than 70 per cent of its population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, informed the ministry. More than 71 lakh vaccines vaccine doses were administered till 10.30 pm today, as per CoWIN portal.

"The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the ministry noted. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the nation on administering more than 70 per cent of the population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccination on 70 per cent of the population. Under PM Narendra Modi Ji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021