Odisha CM launches smart health card in Gajapati

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched distribution of smart health cards among beneficiaries under a state-run scheme in Gajapati district.

The initiative will benefit about 1.35 lakh people in the district and help them reduce financial burden for treatment, he said.

Patnaik attended a function at Parlakhemundi in the district and distributed the cards to the people covered under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

On the occasion of Independence Day celebrations this year, the CM had announced that smart cards would be provided to BSKY beneficiaries.

He had earlier launched the smart health card distribution in Malkangiri, Sundergarh and Bolangir in phases.

Patnaik said people sell land, gold and go for borrowing to meet expenses of treatment. ''When I come across such news, it pains me. Now, the beneficiaries can avail health services by using this card in more than 200 hospital chains of the country,'' the chief minister said.

He also said his father Biju Patnaik loved Gajapati and its people for their immense contribution to the creation of Odisha.

Although it is a small district, Gajapati's contribution to modern Odisha is significant, he said.

Patnaik paid homage to Gajapati Maharaja Krushna Chandra Dev, who was a ''symbol of development and self-esteem''.

The chief minister also paid tributes to poet Gopalakrusna Pattanayaka and eminent historian Dr Satyanarayana Rajguru on this occasion.

During his visit, Patnaik also inaugurated various projects related to piped drinking water, roads and health infrastructure.

He also said steps were being taken to develop the Mahendragiri shrine.

