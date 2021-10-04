Left Menu

Man stabbed to death in Delhi for being unable to pay back Rs 300 loan; 5 held

Five persons, including two minors, have been taken into custody in the national capital for allegedly hacking to death a man who was unable to pay back a loan of Rs 300.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 23:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Five persons, including two minors, have been taken into custody in the national capital for allegedly hacking to death a man who was unable to pay back a loan of Rs 300. A worker at the chemist shop was stabbed to death by the accused over a transaction of Rs 300 in Delhi's Anand Parbat area on October 2, police said.

The police have identified the deceased as Shailendra. According to the police, an FIR has been registered against the accused. Three people have been arrested and two people, who are minors, have been detained, police said.

"The quarrel was on the issue of a transaction of Rs 300 which Shailendra had borrowed from Ravi. On being asked to return the amount, Shailendra failed to give it back, following which he was stabbed to death by the accused," said a police official stating that the matter is under investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

