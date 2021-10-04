IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs DC

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw c du Plessis b Chahar 18 Shikhar Dhawan c Ali b Thakur 39 Shreyas Iyer c Gaikwad b Hazlewood 2 Rishabh Pant c Ali b Jadeja 15 Ripal Patel c Chahar b Jadeja 18 Ravichandran Ashwin b Thakur 2 Shimron Hetmyer not out 28 Axar Patel c Ali b Bravo 5 Kagiso Rabada not out 4 Extras: (Lb-1 W-7) 8 Total: (For 7 wickets in 19.4 overs) 139 Fall of wickets: 1/24 2/51 3/71 4/93 5/98 6/99 7/135 Bowling: Deepak Chahar 3-0-34-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-27-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-28-2, Moeen Ali 3-0-16-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-13-2, Dwayne Bravo 1.4-0-20-1.

