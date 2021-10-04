Refused cigarettes over non-payment of dues, man kills woman shopkeeper in Delhi

A man in an inebriated state allegedly slit the throat of a woman shopkeeper in southwest Delhi's Dabri area after she refused to give the accused cigarettes as he had not paid his dues, police said on Monday.

The 30-year-old woman was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital Sunday night where doctors declared her dead. The accused has been arrested, they said.

A video purportedly of the incident has surfaced online. In it, the accused, Dilip (45), is seen with a toolkit in his hand having a conversation with the victim.

Dilip then takes out a sharp weapon from the toolkit and slits the throat of the woman who falls on the road. The accused then puts the weapon back in his toolkit and walks away, the video shows. The victim, Vibha, used to run a grocery shop along with her husband in the area. Following the attack, the woman was taken to hospital by her husband where she was declared dead, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said that on Sunday around 10.20 pm information was received that a woman had been assaulted with a knife at Som Bazar Road in Dabri.

After the incident, the accused tried to escape but was chased by people. In the meantime a PCR van reached the spot and apprehended Dilip in an inebriated state, he said. The infuriated crowd threw stones at police and demanded that the accused be handed over to them. Dilip was however rescued from the mob, taken to a police station and placed under arrest. The weapon has also been seized, police said.

During interrogation, Dilip, a plumber by profession, revealed that he used to buy cigarettes and grocery items from Vibha and owed her some money from previous purchases, they said.

On Sunday evening, she demanded that Dilip pays his dues which led to a quarrel. During the argument, he slit Vibha's throat, police said. A separate case has also been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against those who threw stones at police and based on CCTV footage, five people, including a woman, have been arrested, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)