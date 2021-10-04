Left Menu

State Department says U.S. is reviewing findings from Pandora Papers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 23:59 IST
The United States is reviewing findings of leaked financial documents known as the Pandora Papers, but is not in a position to comment on specifics, State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular news briefing on Monday.

A massive leak of documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

