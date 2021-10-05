Four suspected IS-linked militants, one Sudanese security forces member killed in Khartoum - state news agency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-10-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 00:06 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Four suspected Islamic State-linked militants and one Sudanese security forces member were killed during clashes in a raid in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Monday, state news agency SUNA reported.
Sudanese security forces clashed with militants in southern Khartoum on Monday, state TV and witnesses said, days after a raid on what officials said was an Islamic State-linked cell in the same area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement