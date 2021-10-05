Left Menu

U.S. urges fair treatment for Georgia's Saakashvili

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 00:14 IST
U.S. urges fair treatment for Georgia's Saakashvili
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it is following developments in Georgia closely and urged the country to ensure detained former president Mikheil Saakashvili is treated fairly.

Georgia's ruling party won a commanding lead in a municipal election held a day after the arrest of Saakashvili, who had returned from exile to support the opposition.

"We're following developments very closely," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing. "We urge Georgian authorities to ensure that Mr Saakashvili is afforded fair treatment in accordance with Georgian law, and Georgia's international human rights commitments and obligations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021