Odisha man trampled to death by elephant

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 05-10-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 00:20 IST
A 62-year-old tribal man was trampled to death by an elephant in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place at Bhaduasole village under the Rasgovindpur Forest Range when Arjun Hansda was working at his paddy field and attacked by the tusker, the official said.

The wild elephant, separated from its herd in Dalma in neighbouring Jharkhand, was in the area in the last two days, Rasgovindpur Forest Range Officer Prasanta Behera said.

The man died on spot and his body was sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital here for postmortem examination, he said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in Rasgovindpur Police Station, he added.

