Manipur: Normal life affected by bandh called to protest against Athuan Abonmai murder

Normal life in Manipur was paralysed by a 24-hour Manipur bandh called to protest against the murder of influential Zeliangrong tribal leader Athuan Abonmai last month.Shops, markets and business establishments were closed, while private and public vehicles remained off the roads.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 05-10-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 00:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shops, markets and business establishments were closed, while private and public vehicles remained off the roads. Banks and financial institutions were also closed during the bandh called by a joint action committee comprising various organisations.

No untoward incident occurred, police said.

Bandh supporters and members of several civil society organisations put up road blockades in various districts of the state. They shouted slogans demanding justice for Abonmai, who was the advisor and former president of Zeliangrong Baudi, the apex body of the community which has a substantial population in Manipur.

Abonmai was abducted by suspected NSCN(IM) militants from the venue of a programme in Tamenglong on September 22 and later found dead.

Several political parties such as the Congress, Manipur People's Party, CPI(M), CPI and the Shiv Sena extended support to the bandh call.

The probe into the murder case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

