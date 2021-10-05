Left Menu

Teen charged with murder for crash that killed 3 valets

The vehicle sped away before the officer could stop Modawi, according to police. Modawi drove away, speeding down a residential street to avoid the officer when he allegedly hit the three valets who worked for a nearby bar and grill. Police say Modawi remained hospitalized on Monday.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 05-10-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 00:43 IST
Teen charged with murder for crash that killed 3 valets
  • Country:
  • United States

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after being accused of striking and killing three valets as he attempted to flee from Houston police, authorities said Monday. Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi is facing three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault for the deadly Friday night crash. Authorities allege a patrol sergeant saw Modawi doing doughnuts, or driving in circles, while in a white Infiniti G37 and leaving tire tracks on the pavement in a parking lot. The vehicle sped away before the officer could stop Modawi, according to police. Modawi drove away, speeding down a residential street to avoid the officer when he allegedly hit the three valets who worked for a nearby bar and grill. After hitting the three individuals, the vehicle flipped and crashed, hitting a pole and ending up in a ditch. The valets had been coming back from parking cars and going to get more of them when the vehicle hit them, said Sean Teare, chief of vehicular crimes with the Harris County district attorney's office.

The three valets who were killed were identified by authorities as Fnan Measho, 18; Eric Orduna, 22; and Nick Rodriguez, 23. Modawi and a passenger in the vehicle he drove each broke a leg and were taken to a hospital. Police say Modawi remained hospitalized on Monday. Investigators determined that Modawi was not intoxicated at the time of the crash. Court records did not list an attorney for Modawi who could speak on his behalf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021