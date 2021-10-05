Left Menu

Loni civic body’s ex-chief, two others denied bail in gangrape case

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-10-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 00:50 IST
Loni civic body’s ex-chief, two others denied bail in gangrape case
  • Country:
  • India

A Ghaziabad court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Loni municipality's former chairman Manoj Dhama and his two accomplices, arrested for allegedly gangraping a woman along with three others.

District and Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Sinha rejected the bail plea of the trio ruling that the accused are influential persons and on being enlarged on bail at this juncture, they may try to hamper probe and influence witnesses, prosecution counsel Rajesh Chandra Sharma said.

Manoj Dhama, a BJP leader and the husband of present Loni Municipality chairperson Ranjita Dhama, had been arrested along with five others, on September 17 on charges of gangraping and threatening a rape victim in February this year, District Government Counsel Sharma said.

They all are presently lodged in Dasna Jail under judicial custody, he added. The five other accused arrested in the case are Shobhit Malik, Satyendra Chauhan, Vikas Panwar, Deepak Dhama and Rahul Dhama, said Sharma.

The two others who were denied bail by the court are Shobhit Malik and Deepak Dhama, he said, adding the court rejected their bail pleas after hearing arguments of both the prosecution counsel and defence counsel Parvinder Nagar.

Detailing about the case, the government counsel said one of Dhama’s associates Inderjit had earlier raped a woman in 2018, following which the police had arrested him on a complaint lodged by her.

She was gang-raped by the six on February 21, 2019, shortly after she returned home from the office of the Loni deputy superintendent of police, where she had gone to pursue her case, Sharma said.

The six visited her home and sought to exert pressure on her to refused to withdraw the case against Inderjit him and they gang-raped her as she refused to buckle under their pressure, he added. The FIR against Dhama and others were lodged after the intervention of Ghaziabad’s subordinate judiciary and the Allahabad High Court, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021