Four suspected IS-linked militants, one Sudanese security forces member killed in Khartoum

Four suspected Islamic State-linked militants and one Sudanese security forces member were killed during clashes in a raid in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Monday, state news agency SUNA reported. Sudanese security forces clashed with militants in southern Khartoum on Monday, state TV and witnesses said, days after a raid on what officials said was an Islamic State-linked cell in the same area.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2021 01:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 01:16 IST
Four suspected Islamic State-linked militants and one Sudanese security forces member were killed during clashes in a raid in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Monday, state news agency SUNA reported.

Sudanese security forces clashed with militants in southern Khartoum on Monday, state TV and witnesses said, days after a raid on what officials said was an Islamic State-linked cell in the same area. Monday's raid included two sites and security forces arrested four other suspected militants, a day after they captured eight "foreign elements" in a raid in Omdurman, the capital's twin city, on Sunday, SUNA said.

Three security forces members were injured in Monday's raid, it added quoting a statement of the General Intelligence Service. Witnesses in the Jabra neighbourhood told Reuters they saw security forces exchange gunfire with a group inside a residential building and close the main road in the area. State TV described the group as being a terrorist cell.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling council, visited the site of the clashes, state TV reported. On Tuesday, five members of the General Intelligence Service were killed and a sixth injured following a raid where 11 suspects of different nationalities were arrested, the service said.

Such incidents involving suspected militants are relatively rare in Sudan, although the country has been a haven for militant groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

