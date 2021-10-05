Left Menu

Tunisian president appoints ambassador to U.S.

However, after he brushed aside much of the constitution last month, Saied said the government would be responsible to him, meaning the new prime minister is likely to have less power than her predecessors. The United States has been important to Tunisia since its 2011 revolution in providing security assistance and working with other major donors to support public finances.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 05-10-2021 01:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 01:19 IST
Tunisian president appoints ambassador to U.S.
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed Hanene Tajouri Bessassi as ambassador to the United States, he said on Monday, weeks after he dismissed her predecessor without explanation. Saied has removed numerous officials from their posts since July 25, when he sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority in moves his critics call a coup.

Last week, amid growing internal and foreign pressure on him to name a new government, he appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister and said she would form a cabinet in the coming hours or days. However, after he brushed aside much of the constitution last month, Saied said the government would be responsible to him, meaning the new prime minister is likely to have less power than her predecessors.

The United States has been important to Tunisia since its 2011 revolution in providing security assistance and working with other major donors to support public finances. Along with other members of the G7 group of advanced economies it has urged Saied to return to a constitutional order in which an elected parliament plays a significant role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021