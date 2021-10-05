White House says it is in touch over Taiwan

The Biden administration is in private communication over Chinese actions with regard to Taiwan, the White House said on Monday, after Taiwan's defense ministry reported that China's air force had sent aircraft into its air defense zone.

"We are also in touch privately, conveying clear messages through diplomatic channels, and that's probably the appropriate place for those,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

