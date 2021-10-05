Left Menu

Police reopen Canada-U.S. bridge after searching for explosives

Canadian police reopened a major road bridge between Canada and the United States after largely shutting it down for hours on Monday to search for possible explosives in a vehicle, resulting in long delays for truckers at the busiest international crossing in North America. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) alerted police in the Canadian border city of Windsor, Ontario, about possible explosives in a vehicle, prompting the closure of the Ambassador Bridge in both directions earlier on Monday.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-10-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 03:22 IST
Police reopen Canada-U.S. bridge after searching for explosives
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian police reopened a major road bridge between Canada and the United States after largely shutting it down for hours on Monday to search for possible explosives in a vehicle, resulting in long delays for truckers at the busiest international crossing in North America.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) alerted police in the Canadian border city of Windsor, Ontario, about possible explosives in a vehicle, prompting the closure of the Ambassador Bridge in both directions earlier on Monday. A spokesperson for the CBSA told Reuters in an email late on Monday afternoon that the bridge had reopened. They would not comment further on the case. Windsor Police could not immediately say whether the search for possible explosives was ongoing, whether any had been found and whether the vehicle's driver, who had been detained, was still in custody.

Windsor Police said in a tweet they had mistakenly said earlier that the bridge had been closed to both Canada-bound and U.S.-bound traffic. U.S.-bound traffic had in fact been re-routed, they said. Police said they believe this was an isolated incident, adding in a later tweet, "No direct threats were made specific to places or persons."

The Canada Border Services Agency would not say what prompted it to alert police in the first place. Windsor Police Constable Talya Natyshak said earlier on Monday afternoon that no confirmed explosives had been located yet.

"We're investigating possible explosives. It is still under investigation what exactly the items located are," she said. On the U.S. side of the bridge early on Monday afternoon, several dozen trucks were backed up the length of city blocks, idling. Exits to the bridge from a nearby expressway were blocked.

Trucker Mustanfar Ahmed said he had been waiting for more than three hours, trying to head home to Windsor after delivering peppers to Ohio. He said he'd asked many times but no one could tell him when he might be able to cross. "We can't go anywhere now. No food, no washrooms, nothing," he said. He added a word of advice: "Don't come to the border right now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021