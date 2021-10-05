Biden tells EC commission chief international tax system must be fair
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 04:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, emphasized the importance of "leveling the playing field in the international tax system," the White House said in a statement.
Biden also expressed his strong support for continuing the EU accession process for countries in the Western Balkans, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senate Democrats' push for U.S. immigration reform hits roadblock
"Trapped": Migrants collecting food try to evade law enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. removing migrants from Texas border camp, begins flights to Haiti
Senate Democrats hit roadblock in bid to help millions become U.S. citizens
Senate Democrats hit roadblock in push for U.S. immigration reform