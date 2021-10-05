Biden tells EC commission chief international tax system must be fair

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, emphasized the importance of "leveling the playing field in the international tax system," the White House said in a statement.

Biden also expressed his strong support for continuing the EU accession process for countries in the Western Balkans, the statement said.

