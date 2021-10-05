Left Menu

DOJ is probing attacks on voting rights, says U.S. attorney general

We are worried about attacks on secretaries of state and administrators of elections and even poll workers," he said, adding he had established a task force to investigate these threats. Garland's comments come just a few months after the Justice Department sued Georgia https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-sue-georgia-over-restrictive-new-state-voting-law-source-2021-06-25 over its new election law, alleging it infringes on the rights of Black voters by tightening absentee ballot identification requirements, restricting ballot drop-box use, and even banning the distribution of water or food to people waiting on long lines at polling places.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2021 04:12 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 04:12 IST
DOJ is probing attacks on voting rights, says U.S. attorney general

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday said the Justice Department is "seriously and urgently investigating" how states are changing voting procedures or redistricting to ensure they are not violating federal voting rights.

"We are seriously and urgently investigating and examining other changes in procedures and practices, and particularly looking at all the redistricting that's done as a consequence of the decennial Census," Garland said during an interview at the New Yorker Festival. "We are worried about attacks on voting systems, attacks from an Internet security point of view. We are worried about attacks on secretaries of state and administrators of elections and even poll workers," he said, adding he had established a task force to investigate these threats.

Garland's comments come just a few months after the Justice Department sued Georgia https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-sue-georgia-over-restrictive-new-state-voting-law-source-2021-06-25 over its new election law, alleging it infringes on the rights of Black voters by tightening absentee ballot identification requirements, restricting ballot drop-box use, and even banning the distribution of water or food to people waiting on long lines at polling places. In July, the Justice Department also issued https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-warns-states-tread-carefully-auditing-elections-2021-07-28 legal guidance warning states to tread carefully, citing an "unusual second round of examinations" into 2020 election results cropping up in various states even though none of the prior state recounts had "produced evidence of either wrongdoing or mistakes." Garland acknowledged that the Justice Department's legal powers to address voting rights have been weakened, thanks in part to a 2013 Supreme Court case that gutted a key section of the Voting Rights Act, and urged Congress to pass new legislation to restore its authority.

"Are our tools weakened? Yes they are," Garland said. "But our passion hasn't weakened."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021