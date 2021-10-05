Biden tells EC commission chief the international tax system must be fair
In his call with von der Leyen, Biden also expressed his "strong support" for continuing the European Union accession process for countries in the Western Balkans, the statement said. EU and Balkan leaders will meet on Wednesday to discuss future membership for six Balkan countries: Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia.
U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, emphasized the importance of "leveling the playing field in the international tax system," the White House said in a statement.
The United States is looking for G20 countries to reach a political agreement on a global minimum corporate tax deal at a summit at the end of the month. In his call with von der Leyen, Biden also expressed his "strong support" for continuing the European Union accession process for countries in the Western Balkans, the statement said.
EU and Balkan leaders will meet on Wednesday to discuss future membership for six Balkan countries: Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia. A summit declaration will restate the EU's guarantee of future membership to the six countries, two EU officials said on Monday.
Wealthy northern EU countries fear a repeat of the rushed accession of Romania and Bulgaria in 2007 and the poorly managed migration of eastern European workers to Britain that turned many Britons against the EU.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Serbs block roads in Kosovo in protest over licence plate restrictions
European Union welcomes US easing of travel restrictions
Health News Roundup: Romanian hospitals fill up with COVID patients amid widespread vaccine refusal; Germany plans wild boar-free zone to combat swine fever, asks Poland to help and more
Study: 2.7 million European Union workers can't afford heat
European Union to impose universal phone charger for smartphones