Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 5

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Magdalen College sells 40% of Oxford Science Park to Singapore fund https://on.ft.com/3Bd6emH Ovo prepares bid for Bulb https://on.ft.com/3BaHpYl Petrofac ordered to pay $95m after admitting Middle East bribery https://on.ft.com/2YtW8zs Overview Oxford university's Magdalen College has sold 40% stake in Oxford Science Park for 160 million pounds ($217.71 million) to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC which implies a valuation of more than 400 million pounds for the entire park.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2021 06:07 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 06:07 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Magdalen College sells 40% of Oxford Science Park to Singapore fund https://on.ft.com/3Bd6emH Ovo prepares bid for Bulb https://on.ft.com/3BaHpYl

Petrofac ordered to pay $95m after admitting Middle East bribery https://on.ft.com/2YtW8zs Overview

Oxford university's Magdalen College has sold 40% stake in Oxford Science Park for 160 million pounds ($217.71 million) to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC which implies a valuation of more than 400 million pounds for the entire park. Ovo Energy is preparing a bid for rival Bulb Energy Ltd in a move that would consolidate the Bristol-based company's position as one of the biggest electricity and gas providers in Britain.

Petrofac Ltd must pay $95 million in penalties for failing to prevent bribery after the UK oilfield services group pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to seven offences in a plea deal with the Serious Fraud Office. ($1 = 0.7349 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021