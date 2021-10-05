PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 5
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Magdalen College sells 40% of Oxford Science Park to Singapore fund https://on.ft.com/3Bd6emH Ovo prepares bid for Bulb https://on.ft.com/3BaHpYl Petrofac ordered to pay $95m after admitting Middle East bribery https://on.ft.com/2YtW8zs Overview Oxford university's Magdalen College has sold 40% stake in Oxford Science Park for 160 million pounds ($217.71 million) to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC which implies a valuation of more than 400 million pounds for the entire park.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
Magdalen College sells 40% of Oxford Science Park to Singapore fund https://on.ft.com/3Bd6emH Ovo prepares bid for Bulb https://on.ft.com/3BaHpYl
Petrofac ordered to pay $95m after admitting Middle East bribery https://on.ft.com/2YtW8zs Overview
Oxford university's Magdalen College has sold 40% stake in Oxford Science Park for 160 million pounds ($217.71 million) to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC which implies a valuation of more than 400 million pounds for the entire park. Ovo Energy is preparing a bid for rival Bulb Energy Ltd in a move that would consolidate the Bristol-based company's position as one of the biggest electricity and gas providers in Britain.
Petrofac Ltd must pay $95 million in penalties for failing to prevent bribery after the UK oilfield services group pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to seven offences in a plea deal with the Serious Fraud Office. ($1 = 0.7349 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)