PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Magdalen College sells 40% of Oxford Science Park to Singapore fund https://on.ft.com/3Bd6emH Ovo prepares bid for Bulb https://on.ft.com/3BaHpYl

Petrofac ordered to pay $95m after admitting Middle East bribery https://on.ft.com/2YtW8zs Overview

Oxford university's Magdalen College has sold 40% stake in Oxford Science Park for 160 million pounds ($217.71 million) to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC which implies a valuation of more than 400 million pounds for the entire park. Ovo Energy is preparing a bid for rival Bulb Energy Ltd in a move that would consolidate the Bristol-based company's position as one of the biggest electricity and gas providers in Britain.

Petrofac Ltd must pay $95 million in penalties for failing to prevent bribery after the UK oilfield services group pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to seven offences in a plea deal with the Serious Fraud Office. ($1 = 0.7349 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

