Taiwan says needs to be on alert for China's military activities
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 05-10-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 06:34 IST
Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, after 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Monday.
The world has also seen that China is violating regional peace and pressuring Taiwan, Su told reporters.
