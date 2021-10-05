Left Menu

Tesla ordered to pay over $130 mln to Black former worker over racism -WSJ

Diaz's lawyers also did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 07:49 IST
Tesla ordered to pay over $130 mln to Black former worker over racism -WSJ

A federal jury on Monday has ordered Tesla Inc to pay more than $130 million in damages to a Black former worker named Owen Diaz, finding he was subjected to a racially hostile work environment, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3mifGPa. The jury determined that the company failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Diaz, a contract worker who worked as an elevator operator at Tesla's Fremont factory in 2015 and 2016, from being racially harassed, the newspaper added.

Tesla and its attorneys did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Diaz's lawyers also did not respond to a request for comment. Before the trial began, presiding judge William Orrick rejected efforts by Tesla to exclude one juror from the jury, saying he believed the attempt was based on race and "purposefully discriminatory."

Last year, the electric carmaker disclosed in its first U.S. diversity report that Black employees make up just 4% of Tesla's American leadership roles and 10% of its total workforce in the country. The trial was heard at the U.S District Court, Northern District of California.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021