Main accused in Mumbai PWD engineer attack case arrested from UP's Bhadohi

The police have arrested the main accused in Mumbai engineer attack case from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, the Mumbai police said on Tuesday. The police have further informed that the accused has links with the underworld. The police claimed that he was involved with the Chhota Rajan gang and has several criminal cases registered against him.

"The accused has been sent to the police custody till October 9," the police said. Earlier on September 29, two unidentified bike-borne assailants allegedly fired two rounds at the vehicle of an engineer attached to the public works department (PWD) of Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation at the Borivli East.

More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

