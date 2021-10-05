Odd News Roundup: Artist who squirts paint with his eyes destroys canvases to create NFTs

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Artist who squirts paint with his eyes destroys canvases to create NFTs

Argentine artist Leandro Granato, known for his 'eye painting' technique, has destroyed five of his works to create art that now exists only in the digital world. Using homemade explosive devices, Granato blew up five of his works that he valued at $70,000 to create non-fungible token (NFT) artworks.

