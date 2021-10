UP: Death toll in factory explosion rises to 5

One more worker who was injured in an explosion at a factory manufacturing firecrackers died at a hospital in Meerut, taking the toll to five, officials said.

Mobin, a resident of Bahraich, succumbed to injuries at a medical college in Meerut on Monday evening.

The explosion took place at the factory in Shamli's Kairana town on October 1, killing four people and injuring several others, SHO Prem Singh Rana said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and arrested six people for running an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)