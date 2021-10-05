U.S. envoy Sullivan to meet China's top diplomat Jiechi this week-SCMP

U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan will hold talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland on Tuesday and Wednesday, the South China Morning Post reported, citing sources familiar with details of the meeting.

"They aim to rebuild communication channels and implement the consensus reached between presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden," the SCMP reported on Tuesday, citing one official familiar with the arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)