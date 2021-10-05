Left Menu

Medical representative in UP commits suicide over credit card debt

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-10-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 11:08 IST
Unable to pay his credit card bills, a 30-year-old medical representative allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place here on Monday and the deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Mimlana locality.

According to the police, Kumar was under stress as he was unable to pay his credit card bills.

His body was sent for postmortem and a probe was underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

