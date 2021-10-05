Macron: G20 must send Taliban clear message on price of recognition
France's President Emmanuel Macron said the forthcoming G20 summit must send a clear message to Afghanistan's Taliban on the conditions for international recognition.
In an interview with France Inter radio station broadcast on Tuesday, Macron said those conditions must include equality for women, access for foreign humanitarian operations and non-cooperation with Islamist terror groups.
