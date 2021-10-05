Man killed in flour mill blast
One man was killed and another seriously injured after a flour mill burst in a village here, police said Tuesday.
The incident took place Monday in Jadvad village that falls under Kakroli police station.
The deceased was identified as Sukka.
The injured, Bhura, was shifted to a hospital for treatment.
