India adds 18,346 fresh COVID-19 infections, Kerala logs 8,850 cases

India recorded 18,346 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 8,850 new cases were reported in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 11:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India recorded 18,346 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 8,850 new cases were reported in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. Further, the ministry informed that of the 263 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours reported in India, as many as 149 deaths were from Kerala.

The active caseload of the country stands at 2,52,902; accounting for less than 1 per cent of the total cases. Notably, the Indian states with the highest recorded active cases of COVID-19 are Kerala with 1,29,324 cases, followed by Maharashtra (37,222), Tamil Nadu (16,864), Mizoram (15909), and Karnataka (12021).

As per the ministry, the recovery rate of India is at its highest since March 2020 and currently stands at 97.93 per cent. As many as 29,639 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 3,31,50,886. The ministry also informed that, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has administered 91.54 (91,54,65,826) crore vaccine doses, of which 72,51,419 were administered in the last 24 hours.

A total number of 57,53,94,042 tests have been conducted so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

