President Kovind to visit Karnataka from October 6 to 8
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Karnataka from October 6 to October 8.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Karnataka from October 6 to October 8.
As per a press release issued by President's Secretariat on Tuesday, during his visit to the state, the President will inaugurate the newly built teaching hospital of the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences at Chamarajanagar in Karnataka on October 7.
President Kovind will visit Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham and Shankara Advaita Research Centre in Sringeri on October 8, added the release. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka govt considering law to regulate religious conversion: Home Minister
Union Minister Karandlaje asks Karnataka govt to increase millet exports
Karnataka Minister's Twitter handle hacked
Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani's Twitter account hacked
476 instances of use of banned satellite phones in Karnataka since last year: Govt