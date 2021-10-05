Left Menu

Delhi reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and 76 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and 76 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to a Delhi government bulletin, the total count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,39,027 and the recoveries stand at 14,13,590.

The city has 349 active cases and a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. The death toll is 25,088 and no fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours. The bulletin said that 55,537 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

It said 1,73,016 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total count of those given the jabs in the city to 1,83,94,770. (ANI)

