CDS Rawat calls on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday met Chief of Defense Staff General (CDS) Bipin Rawat at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:14 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind with CDS Bipin Rawat.. Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday met Chief of Defense Staff General (CDS) Bipin Rawat at Rashtrapati Bhavan. "General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted the President.

Last week, Bipin Rawat met the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A Milley, during his US visit and both discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security. Rawat took over his new office as CDS on December 31, 2019. (ANI)

