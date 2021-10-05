Left Menu

Revised pension to be paid to 3 lakh beneficiaries: Channi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:22 IST
Revised pension to be paid to 3 lakh beneficiaries: Channi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday directed the finance department to pay revised pension with effect from July 1 to over three lakh pensioners, involving an additional expenditure of Rs 1,887 crore during the current financial year.

The decision has been taken in line with the recommendations of the Punjab's Sixth Pay Commission, according to an official statement.

Channi also gave nod to pay other benefits, including leave encashment and gratuity, which is around Rs 915 crore. That would be paid to about 42,600 pensioners who have retired between January 1, 2016, and June 30, 2021, in one go instead of the earlier decision to pay in instalments.

These decisions will have an impact of around Rs 2,802 crore on the state exchequer during the current financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021